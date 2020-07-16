IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Citigroup lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.50.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $130.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.