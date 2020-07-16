Andrew Findlay Purchases 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay bought 23 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($183.13).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 11th, Andrew Findlay bought 18 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 837 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($185.40).
  • On Monday, May 11th, Andrew Findlay bought 31 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($186.17).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 650 ($8.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 739.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 929.25. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on EZJ shares. Commerzbank reduced their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($20.61) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.46) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 880 ($10.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.84 ($11.58).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

