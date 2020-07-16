Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 806 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £443.30 ($545.53).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Christopher Samuel purchased 37 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £254.19 ($312.81).

Shares of LON:ATST opened at GBX 809 ($9.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 727.68. Alliance Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.57 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($10.77). The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.18%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.