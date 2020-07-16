Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50

News coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s score:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $651.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $500,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,032 shares of company stock valued at $999,462. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

