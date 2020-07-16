Sian Hansen Acquires 11,826 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sian Hansen purchased 11,826 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £9,933.84 ($12,224.76).

MATE opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

