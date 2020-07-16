Sony (NYSE:SNE) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.86. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $76.64.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Analysts expect that Sony will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

