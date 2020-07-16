Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Callum N. Baxter acquired 460,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £55,304.28 ($68,058.43).

SVE opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. Starvest plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.58.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 4.53 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Starvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC Stock
Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC Stock
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50
Sian Hansen Acquires 11,826 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Stock
Sian Hansen Acquires 11,826 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Stock
SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83
SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83
Sony Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds
Sony Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds
Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc Stock
Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report