Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Stock

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Callum N. Baxter acquired 460,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £55,304.28 ($68,058.43).

SVE opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 38.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80. Starvest plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.58.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 4.53 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

