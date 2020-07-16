Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 1.72

Headlines about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

