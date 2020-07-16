Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Stock Price

Media stories about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a coverage optimism score of 2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$83.00 and a 12-month high of C$128.87.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

