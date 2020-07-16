Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 1703431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $24,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5,155.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

