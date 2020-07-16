LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. LKQ traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $28.47, 3,860,248 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,670,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC Stock
Christopher Samuel Acquires 55 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC Stock
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Given Daily News Impact Rating of -1.50
Sian Hansen Acquires 11,826 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Stock
Sian Hansen Acquires 11,826 Shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC Stock
SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83
SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 1.83
Sony Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds
Sony Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds
Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc Stock
Callum N. Baxter Acquires 460,869 Shares of Starvest plc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report