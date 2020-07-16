LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. LKQ traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $28.47, 3,860,248 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,670,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

