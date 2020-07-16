OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) was down 5.6% on Wednesday after Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. OncoSec Medical traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 760,413 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 260,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.85% of OncoSec Medical worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

