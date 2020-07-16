Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $15.04. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carnival shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 31,410,600 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Carnival by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 92.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.