Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.53, but opened at $74.21. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mohawk Industries shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 674,936 shares trading hands.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.39.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

