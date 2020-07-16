Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $310.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $321.49 and last traded at $316.76, with a volume of 464874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.62.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.62.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology by 24.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 107.18% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

