MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $200.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH traded as high as $191.40 and last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 74391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.42.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total transaction of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,408 shares of company stock worth $9,490,479. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $168,682,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after purchasing an additional 529,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211,725 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,341,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its 200 day moving average is $162.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.37.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

