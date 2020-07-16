LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CL King raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $134.00. The stock traded as high as $122.94 and last traded at $120.06, with a volume of 7649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCII. ValuEngine raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $508,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,469 shares in the company, valued at $528,414.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Norges Bank bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,201,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,571 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $659.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.42 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

LCI Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

