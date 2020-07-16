Investors Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 957 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,469% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Green Plains by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $419.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $632.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

