Horizon Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,031 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 19,886 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $678,709.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,638 shares of company stock worth $18,529,316. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 750,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 446,999 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 434,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,182,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after buying an additional 606,271 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

