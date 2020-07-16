Amicus Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 384 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 668% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

FOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,624 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,789,000 after buying an additional 522,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,248,000 after purchasing an additional 382,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

