Copart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,581 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,502% compared to the average daily volume of 286 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Copart’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

