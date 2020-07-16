Perceptron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,415 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,730% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

PRCP opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Perceptron has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perceptron in the second quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perceptron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 210,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

PRCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.