BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,579 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.31. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $210,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,756.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock worth $85,838,705. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
