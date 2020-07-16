BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,579 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 call options.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.31. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $210,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,756.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock worth $85,838,705. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,390,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after acquiring an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

