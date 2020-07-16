Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 648 put options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Analog Devices stock opened at $117.90 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

