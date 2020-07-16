Beigene Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 call options.
In other Beigene news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $650,997.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,466,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,578,652.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total transaction of $1,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $22,073,760. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Beigene by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Beigene by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Beigene by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Beigene by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -20.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.23.
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
