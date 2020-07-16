Contrasting Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) & XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Service Co. International and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.07 $369.60 million $1.90 19.75 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.93 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 11.50% 19.44% 2.60% XpresSpa Group -65.60% -1,401.12% -72.24%

Volatility and Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Service Co. International and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International presently has a consensus price target of $46.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Summary

Service Co. International beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

