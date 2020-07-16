Reviewing INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) & Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nasdaq has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nasdaq and INTL FCStone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nasdaq 0 3 6 0 2.67 INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nasdaq presently has a consensus price target of $124.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.24%. Given Nasdaq’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nasdaq and INTL FCStone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nasdaq $4.37 billion 4.77 $774.00 million $5.00 25.37 INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A

Nasdaq has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTL FCStone.

Profitability

This table compares Nasdaq and INTL FCStone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nasdaq 15.94% 16.08% 6.31% INTL FCStone 0.20% 16.33% 0.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of INTL FCStone shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nasdaq beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Its Corporate Services segment offers capital market and governance solutions; and liquidity solutions for private companies and private funds. This segment also operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The company's Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to sell-side, the buy-side, retail online brokers, proprietary trading shops, other venues, Internet portals, and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services. This segment also offers content and analytics for asset managers, investment consultants, and asset owners. Its Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, depository, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and TradeGuard, a suite of products for risk management. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

