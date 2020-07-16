Analyzing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (OTCMKTS:BATRK)

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Spectrum Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Global Solutions -27.36% N/A -56.34%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series C and Spectrum Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series C presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series C and Spectrum Global Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series C $476.00 million 1.60 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -12.63 Spectrum Global Solutions $34.01 million 0.01 -$5.83 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Braves Group Series C beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

