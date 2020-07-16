Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -528.28% N/A -47.65% Enanta Pharmaceuticals 13.46% 5.04% 4.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17

Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 419.07%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $16.54 million 12.31 -$128.79 million ($3.93) -1.20 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $205.20 million 5.04 $46.38 million $2.21 23.38

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

