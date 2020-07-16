SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) vs. Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Head to Head Contrast

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Yara International ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWIRE PAC LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Yara International ASA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Dividends

SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SWIRE PAC LTD/S pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yara International ASA pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SWIRE PAC LTD/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWIRE PAC LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWIRE PAC LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 3.02% 8.86% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWIRE PAC LTD/S and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWIRE PAC LTD/S $10.93 billion 1.98 $1.15 billion $2.51 2.22 Yara International ASA $12.94 billion 0.79 $599.00 million $1.55 12.12

SWIRE PAC LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yara International ASA. SWIRE PAC LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats SWIRE PAC LTD/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWIRE PAC LTD/S Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 154 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 77 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 193 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also sells phosphate- and potash-based fertilizers sourced from third parties, as well as delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The Industrial segment develops and sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate, and calcium nitrate for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions, and industrial nitrates. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers. The company also provides logistics services; and operates customer service centers. It provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

