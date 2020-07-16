Comparing Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nantkwest and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nantkwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nantkwest presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.83%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Nantkwest.

Volatility and Risk

Nantkwest has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Nantkwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.7% of Nantkwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nantkwest and AVITA MED LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nantkwest $40,000.00 33,296.04 -$65.79 million ($0.70) -19.31 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 92.34 -$24.75 million ($1.95) -12.15

AVITA MED LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nantkwest. Nantkwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVITA MED LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nantkwest and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nantkwest -112,350.85% -51.94% -43.75% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Nantkwest on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells. It is also developing high-affinity natural killer (haNK) product candidates primarily for the treatment of various cancers; and tank and t-haNK product candidates to treat solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor BioScience, LLC to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the company's proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

