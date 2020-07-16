Contrasting Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) & UBS Group (OTCMKTS:UBS)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UBS Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and UBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 21.57% N/A N/A UBS Group 16.42% 8.55% 0.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and UBS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $59.26 million 2.39 $13.20 million $6.45 11.01 UBS Group $28.31 billion 1.57 $4.30 billion $1.14 10.67

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Banccorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Banccorp and UBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 UBS Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Heartland Banccorp presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.93%. UBS Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than UBS Group.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients. This segment provides corporate and banking, lending, wealth planning, investment, asset protection, and philanthropy services, as well as family office services. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients. The Asset Management division offers investment products and services comprising equities, fixed income products, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, and asset allocation and currency investment strategies; customized multi-asset, advisory, and fiduciary services; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and fund corporate governance and white-labeling services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions; and market lending services for global wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

