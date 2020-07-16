First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Banc of California (NASDAQ:BANC) Financial Comparison

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Risk & Volatility

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.65 $199.74 million $1.98 6.29 Banc of California $403.23 million 1.21 $23.76 million $0.79 12.30

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 19.76% 8.10% 1.05% Banc of California 2.79% 5.86% 0.49%

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Banc of California on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

