Head to Head Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Star Group (NASDAQ:SGU)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Match Group alerts:

This table compares Match Group and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 1.75 $431.13 million $4.53 21.62 Star Group $1.75 billion 0.22 $17.64 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Star Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $95.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Star Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16% Star Group 1.85% 9.84% 3.34%

Summary

Match Group beats Star Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.