Head-To-Head Contrast: Equitable (NYSE:EQH) vs. Benefytt Technologies (NYSE:BFYT)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Equitable alerts:

This table compares Equitable and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65%

This table compares Equitable and Benefytt Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $9.59 billion 0.92 $2.19 billion $4.85 4.05 Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 1.15 $29.61 million $3.53 8.72

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Equitable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefytt Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitable and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 6 0 2.86 Benefytt Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00

Equitable presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Benefytt Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Equitable has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equitable beats Benefytt Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.