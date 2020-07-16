Critical Comparison: Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) versus Sailpoint Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAIL)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.3% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Longwen Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Longwen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -2.81% 1.87% 0.90% Longwen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sailpoint Technologies and Longwen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Longwen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $26.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. Given Sailpoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sailpoint Technologies is more favorable than Longwen Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and Longwen Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 9.03 -$8.50 million $0.04 722.25 Longwen Group N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Longwen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sailpoint Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longwen Group has a beta of -1155.16, suggesting that its stock price is 115,616% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sailpoint Technologies beats Longwen Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Longwen Group

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Longwen Group Corp. in January 2017. Longwen Group Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

