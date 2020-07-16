Reviewing Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) & Regions Financial (NASDAQ:RF)

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Mercantil Bank alerts:

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantil Bank 11.26% 5.22% 0.54% Regions Financial 20.35% 9.09% 1.09%

18.7% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantil Bank and Regions Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantil Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00 Regions Financial 0 9 7 1 2.53

Mercantil Bank presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Regions Financial has a consensus price target of $13.53, indicating a potential upside of 26.11%. Given Mercantil Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mercantil Bank is more favorable than Regions Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercantil Bank and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.48 $51.33 million $1.24 10.48 Regions Financial $6.76 billion 1.52 $1.58 billion $1.55 6.92

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Mercantil Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantil Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantil Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.