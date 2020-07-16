Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

FB opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.45. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.