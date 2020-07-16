MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of MTY opened at C$29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.39. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$67.76. The stock has a market cap of $693.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 2.1913665 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

