Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Set at C$17.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) has been given a C$17.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARE. CIBC decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.94.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$14.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$10.94 and a one year high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$747.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.1253663 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

