Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.66.

AAPL opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

