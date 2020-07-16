UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($32.61) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($25.23) to GBX 2,750 ($33.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,800 ($34.46) to GBX 3,600 ($44.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,100 ($50.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,563.56 ($43.85).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,489 ($42.94) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,226.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,789.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,773 ($46.43).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,773 ($34.13) per share, with a total value of £49,914 ($61,425.06).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

