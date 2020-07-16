Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after acquiring an additional 394,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 284,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.93. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.62 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $37,639.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,980 shares in the company, valued at $778,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,470 shares of company stock worth $31,987,233 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

