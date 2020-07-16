Alpha Windward LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.75.

Shares of CHTR opened at $542.95 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $549.00. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.