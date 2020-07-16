Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,035 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,012 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

