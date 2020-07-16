General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

