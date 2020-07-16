Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.07. Oryx Petroleum shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 21,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $66.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. It has interests in the Hawler license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; the AGC Central license located in Senegal and Guinea Bissau; and the Haute Mer B license in Congo.

