UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,336 ($16.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.38) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,584.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,660.23.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

