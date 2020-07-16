Citigroup Reaffirms Hold Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($29.53) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,510 ($18.58) to GBX 1,410 ($17.35) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,720 ($21.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,470 ($18.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,584.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,660.23.

In other news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total transaction of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

