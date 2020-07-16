BidaskClub Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Strong Sell

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XLNX. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

